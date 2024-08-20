Shares

OPPO has announced that it will launch its newest flagship devices, the OPPO Reno12 Series, in Kenya on August 22nd 2024. Like for its its previous versions, the Reno12 will contain come in two variants i.e. the Oppo Reno12 5G and Oppo Reno12 F 5G.

“This is an exciting time for the OPPO brand as we launch the Reno12 series in the Kenyan market. This launch marks a pivotal moment for OPPO as we continue to push new boundaries with regards to technology. We have partnered for GenAI industry leaders to enable us to democratise AI. Our vison is to empower mobile phone users of across OPPO’s value chain to experience the power of AI and the Reno12 series is one significant step towards this vison” said Fredrique Achieng, PR manager, OPPO Kenya.

The Reno12 5G will come in two colours i.e. Matte Brown and Astro Silver while Reno12 f 5G will be available in Olive Green and Amber Orange.

Oppe Reno12 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy (4nm) processor paired with 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options. There are two internal storage options i.e. 256GB and 512GB. It comes with a rear camera setup that contains the following lenses; 50MP, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor. It also has a 32MP selfie camera. It comes with a 5000mAh battery with 80W wired charging plus reverse charging.

The Reno12F 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) chipset. The phone comes with two RAM and internal storage i.e. 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB internal storage variants. The rear camera setup is identical to its sister as well as the selfie camera. It comes with a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired charging and reverse wired charging.

The company has not released pricing details for the OPPO Reno12 Series but we think it’s going to be costed in the high mid-range prices of above Ksh. 50,000.