Smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched its newest flagship, the Oppo Reno12 series in Kenya. The launch took place at an launch event held on August 22nd, 2024, at the Argyle Grand Hotel in Nairobi.

Oppo Reno12 Series: Cutting-Edge Technology and Features

Oppo introduced two new devices as part of the Reno12 series: the Oppo Reno12 5G and the Oppo Reno12 F. Both smartphones boast a range of generative AI features, including AI Studio and AI Recording Summary, designed to enhance creativity and productivity.

The Reno12 5G comes in two colours i.e. Matte Brown and Astro Silver while Reno12 f 5G will be available in Olive Green and Amber Orange.

Oppe Reno12 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy (4nm) processor paired with 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options. There are two internal storage options i.e. 256GB and 512GB. It comes with a rear camera setup that contains the following lenses; 50MP, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor. It also has a 32MP selfie camera. It comes with a 5000mAh battery with 80W wired charging plus reverse charging.

The Reno12F 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) chipset. The phone comes with two RAM and internal storage i.e. 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB internal storage variants. The rear camera setup is identical to its sister as well as the selfie camera. It comes with a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired charging and reverse wired charging.

Pre-order and Availability

Pre-orders for the Oppo Reno12 series are open from August 23rd, 2024 to September 1st, 2024, via the Oppo Kenya website, Oppo brand stores, and partner e-commerce platforms and distributors countrywide.

The Oppo Reno12 5G has a recommended retail price of Ksh69,999, while the Oppo Reno12 F will retail at Ksh49,999.

Special Pre-order Offer

As part of a special pre-order campaign, customers who purchase any Reno12 series device using their LOOP Card or LOOP App will receive up to Ksh 6,000 cashback and a special pre-order gift. This offer further incentivizes consumers to take advantage of the LOOP DFS financing option and experience the innovative features of the Oppo Reno12 series.