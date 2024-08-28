Shares

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo recently launched its newest flagship, the Oppo Reno12 series in Kenya. The company launched two variants in the series i.e. the Oppo Reno12 5G and the Oppo Reno12 F.

The Oppo Reno12 5G is available for sale at a recommended retail price of Ksh. 69,999, while the Oppo Reno12 F is available at Ksh. 49,999.

Pre-orders for the Oppo Reno12 series are open from August 23rd, 2024 to September 1st, 2024, via the Oppo Kenya website, Oppo brand stores, and partner e-commerce platforms and distributors countrywide.

As part of a special pre-order campaign, customers who purchase any Reno12 series device using their LOOP Card or LOOP App will receive up to Ksh 6,000 cashback and a special pre-order gift.

The OPPO Reno12 5G comes in two colours i.e. Matte Brown and Astro Silver while the OPPO Reno12 f 5G is available in Olive Green and Amber Orange.

Oppo Reno12 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy (4nm) processor paired with 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options. There are two internal storage options i.e. 256GB and 512GB. It comes with a rear camera setup that contains the following lenses; 50MP, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor. It also has a 32MP selfie camera. It comes with a 5000mAh battery with 80W wired charging plus reverse charging.

The Reno12F 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (6nm) chipset. The phone comes with two RAM and internal storage i.e. 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB internal storage variants. The rear camera setup is identical to its sister as well as the selfie camera. It comes with a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired charging and reverse wired charging.

Both smartphones come with a range of generative AI features, including AI Studio and AI Recording Summary, designed to enhance creativity and productivity. They include:

AI Eraser 2.0 that removes unwanted things from a picture such as a passing stranger.

AI Clear Face that improves the clarity of everyone in a group shot

AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 that cut out people and pets from photos then add emojis, stickers, and backgrounds

AI Studio that lets you edit images to your liking

AI LinkBoost that boosts your network connection

We received a review unit of the Oppo Reno12 5G and here are our first impressions. We also reviewed the AI Speak feature that reads articles on your behalf while you do other things like work or drive as well other AI features such as AI Eraser.