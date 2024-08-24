Shares

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched its newest flagship, the Oppo Reno12 series in Kenya. They announced a partnership with LOOP DFS to provide financing options for buyers of the newly launched devices . This collaboration aims to make the latest smartphone technology more accessible to consumers.

The announcement was made at the launch event held on August 22nd, 2024, at the Argyle Grand Hotel in Nairobi. Ms. Sheila Kimani, the Chief Commercial Officer at LOOP DFS, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting technological innovation and making it available to a wider audience.

“We understand the immense value these smartphones bring to their users, from enhancing productivity to enabling creativity, and we want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to experience that value first-hand,” Ms. Kimani said.

LOOP DFS will offer an exclusive cashback of 10%, up to Ksh6,000, on any purchase above Ksh. 14,499 for the new Reno12 series. This offer is a testament to the firm’s decade-long involvement in smartphone financing in Kenya.

Oppo Reno12 Series: Cutting-Edge Technology and Features

Oppo introduced two new devices as part of the Reno12 series: the Oppo Reno12 5G and the Oppo Reno12 F. Both smartphones boast a range of generative AI features, including AI Studio and AI Recording Summary, designed to enhance creativity and productivity.

The Reno12 5G is powered by the high-performance 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, while the Reno12 F features the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6700. Both models sport a triple camera setup and a large 6.67-inch display screen for an immersive user experience.

Pre-order and Availability

Pre-orders for the Oppo Reno12 series are open from August 23rd, 2024 to September 1st, 2024, via the Oppo Kenya website, Oppo brand stores, and partner e-commerce platforms and distributors countrywide.

The Oppo Reno12 5G has a recommended retail price of Ksh. 69,999, while the Oppo Reno12 F will retail at Ksh. 49,999.

Special Pre-order Offer

As part of a special pre-order campaign, customers who purchase any Reno12 series device using their LOOP Card or LOOP App will receive up to Ksh 6,000 cashback and a special pre-order gift. This offer further incentivizes consumers to take advantage of the LOOP DFS financing option and experience the innovative features of the Oppo Reno12 series.