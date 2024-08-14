Shares

OPPO recently made an appearance at this year’s edition of Google I/O Connect in China. As a leader in artificial intelligence, Google is at the forefront of AI technology development and application across various fields. Leveraging its AI capabilities alongside the Google Gemini model, OPPO has introduced a series of innovative AI features to the global market, transforming smartphones into powerful productivity tools.

Some of the key features of the generative AI is the AI Recording Summary. This feature supports multi-speaker recognition, automatically identifying and extracting key information to condense lengthy meetings into concise summaries. This helps users quickly grasp key points, converting manual tasks into AI-driven processes, significantly boosting work efficiency.

Another key feature is the AI Toolbox which integrates three core features; AI Summary, AI Writer, and AI Speak. These tools aid in efficient reading, effortless content creation, and freeing up users’ hands and eyes. Built into the ColorOS smart sidebar, they are easily accessible for a seamless, efficient experience at any time.

These high-productivity AI features have been implemented in the new ColorOS 14 and are available on the globally launched OPPO Reno12 series. Through strong collaborations with partners like Google, OPPO is actively democratizing AI phones, enabling more people to experience the efficiency and convenience of AI.

According to OPPO, the company envisions AI phones with four key characteristics. These are efficient computing, real-world perception, self-learning ability, and creativity. Additionally, the intelligent OS will support multimodal interactions and offer third-party services more flexibly. This will result in a full-stack transformation and ecosystem restructuring of AI phones, continuously enhancing user experiences.

As AI technology advances, OPPO will leverage generative AI to boost productivity and creativity, delivering optimal AI phone experiences. The company will continue to collaborate with top industry partners like Google, combining innovation with collaboration to lead the industry into the new AI phone era.

In his presentation, Kai Tang, President of OPPO’s Software Engineering, shared insights on how generative AI technology is driving innovation in the smartphone industry. “As a revolutionary technology, generative AI is transforming the mobile industry,” stated Kai Tang. “OPPO is dedicated to making AI phones accessible to everyone. We will keep an open mind and work closely with industry giants like Google to deliver the best AI phone experience for our users,” he said.