Shares

Payless Africa a pioneering fintech company, has been launched in the Kenya market. Payless is poised to become a disruptive force in the payments landscape, heralding a new dawn for the vibrant, tech-savvy youth across Nairobi, Kenya and across Africa.

With its user-friendly mobile app and digital platforms, Payless Africa offers the most affordable comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers. From banking and payments to savings and investments, #Payless Africa provides convenient and transparent solutions that empower individuals to take control of their financial futures.

“Our vision for #Payless Africa is to provide a YOUTH Centric, mobile first SEAMLESS financial services to over 100 million UNBANKED & UNDERSERVED youth in Africa, a population that will be 42% of the global youth by 2030,” said Kev Muley, Founder and CEO of #Payless Africa. “We are committed to challenging existing practices in the industry and championing financial empowerment for all individuals and businesses. With #Payless Africa, we aim to lead by example and set new standards for integrity and inclusivity in the financial sector.

With the youth as the core audience of #Payless Africa, a recent survey conducted late last year revealed a staggering sentiment among 4 out of 5 individuals aged between 20-30 towards traditional banking. They described it as “uninspiring,” “inefficient,” and “outdated.” The antiquated processes of waiting in queues for routine transactions and enduring lengthy onboarding procedures have become relics of a bygone era, leaving the youth feeling disconnected and underserved by the current financial ecosystem dominated by rigid institutions and telecommunications giants.

“After taking time to sit down in focus groups, conduct research, and gather feedback from the youth, we found solid gaps in the current financial services and banking industry,” said Kev Muley, Founder and CEO of #Payless Africa, the youth want products that align with their aspirations, cost efficient, transparent, variety, not rigid, and accommodating. Most of the existing solutions are denying the youth the opportunity to transact. We saw an unmet need, quest, hunger for contextual, innovative, and disruptive payments platforms, and we seized it” he added.

“Our mission at #Payless Africa is clear: is to innovate around the needs and wants of the youth, to dismantle the barriers and empower them with a payment platform that aligns with their lifestyle, aspirations, and values,” said Derrick Gakuu, Project Lead at #Payless Africa. “Our commitment is unwavering. We believe in breaking down financial barriers and ensuring that every individual has access to opportunities without hindrance. Offering transactions of KSH 1000 for free is just one example of our dedication to serving the needs of the youth. We understand the importance of eliminating barriers to financial growth and development.”

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant spirit of platforms like TikTok and Spotify, #Payless is not just another payment app, it’s a movement. Built by youthful teams, for youthful customers, #Payless embodies the essence of freedom, fun, and empowerment. With an average age of 20-25 among its leadership and an unwavering commitment to a #YouthFirst approach, #Payless promises an unparalleled payment experience that transcends mere transactions to become a seamless, enjoyable journey.

The youth is the driving force of Africa’s future. With 65% of the continent’s population under 25, the youth represent an untapped market. #Payless aims to be the catalyst for this transformation, ushering in a cashless Africa powered by innovation, connectivity, and inclusivity.

#Payless Africa remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the security and privacy of clients’ data, ensuring the credibility and sustainability of the product.