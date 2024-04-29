Shares

Yango Delivery, a mobility and delivery services company, has introduced Cargo Express, designed to streamline the delivery of large and bulky items across Africa.

This service targets a need in the rapidly growing e-commerce sector for reliable and efficient shipment of sizable products such as furniture, garden tools, and home appliances.

Cargo Express aims to address the challenges in the current logistics ecosystem which often faces issues of inefficiency and lack of clear pricing. Upon placing an order, a customer is kept informed on each step of the order’s execution. The status of delivery is then broadcasted as push notifications as well as movement of the delivery item is displayed on the Yango in-app map.

With the expectation of a boom in job creation within the logistics field, Yango is leveraging its advanced technology platform to empower delivery partners. The platform equips users with tools that make their work more efficient, leading to potential increases in earnings and contributing to Africa’s economic progress.

Ireoluwa Obatoki, Head of Business Development for Africa at Yango Delivery stated, “The introduction of Cargo Express is a testament to our commitment to improving urban delivery service through technology, supporting the local partners of logistics companies and their couriers with new opportunities for better income, and ensuring clear and transparent pricing in the delivery market across Africa. The escalating trend of online shopping underscores the need for capable delivery services for large items. Cargo Express aims to fill this gap, offering a dependable and straightforward solution.”

The Cargo Express service expands Yango’s portfolio, adding to its existing array of services. These include ride-hailing (Yango), light package delivery by motorbike (Yango Delivery) and food delivery options (Yango Deli). Cargo Express is available through the Yango app, in its Delivery section, offering a range of vehicles suited to transport items of large size and weight.