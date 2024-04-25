Shares

Community based combat sport initiative, Kombat Brigade, hosted a martial arts training expo in Umoja on Saturday, 20th April 2024.

The expo was held in Eastlands at Umoja 1 Boxing Gym in partnership with Mbogi Genje and Urban Creatives. The event was free for all.

The event drew martial artists from Kenya, Ethiopia, USA, Canada and Czech Republic. It was a showcase of skill, strength and technique with an array of demonstrations in combat training, kickboxing, striking, wrestling, grappling, emergency response, self defense and fitness training. There was also music entertainment by Mbogi Genje, Wrong Turn Family and P The DJ.

The event attendees included martial arts enthusiasts, sports fans and pros such as George ‘The Maverick’ Itumo, Ouhsummer Ali and Omer Jemal who participated or witnessed friendly tackles and demonstrations. Special guests in attendance included Ghetto Radio’s Maji Maji and the MCA for Umoja One, Hon Mark Mugambi (Roro).

Kombat Brigade is a community centered programme focused on empowering individuals of all ages and backgrounds through the practice of martial arts. It is committed to equipping women and children with self-defense skills. The Kombat Brigade team actively organizes specialized women self defense courses.

The martial arts community in Nairobi is gaining popularity and prominence. The first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Invitational Tournament was successfully held in Nairobi in June 2023. It featured some of the finest Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitors from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia; with Kenyan Team One Tribe BJJ emerging winners.

