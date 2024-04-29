Shares

Technology entrepreneurs in Africa have been invited to apply for the investment showcase taking place at the Africa Tech Summit (ATS) slated for June 7th at the London Stock Exchange. The Africa Tech Summit drives business and investment opportunities for entrepreneurs across Africa.

To qualify for the showcase, applying ventures must be African, with at least one African co-founder or headquartered in Africa. Applicants must also have a product or service that is innovative and designed for scale and must be able to present in person at the summit.

Early bird tickets for the event are currently on sale. The deadline for submission of applications via the website is 2nd May, 2024.

In previous editions of the summit, over 300 African and international tech leaders, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and corporates gather to discuss the future of African technology and innovation. Now in its eight edition, the showcase aims to connect investor-ready ventures with investors.

Additionally, the showcase offers startups unparalleled opportunities to present their business model to investors and potential partners, garner exposure, and secure funding.

Abraham Itule, Founder and CEO of Safiri, is a Tanzanian transport and logistics startup, and a winner at last year’s summit. Itule secured funding following his pitch at the Africa Tech Summit London last year with his solution that showcased Safiri’s potential to revolutionize transportation in Africa, capturing investors’ attention. Safiri enables people and goods to get from one place to another.

“Coming to the summit, I made sure to have no expectations, so it was a pleasant surprise connecting with an investor who saw the potential in our vision and decided to invest in our startup. This investment has been instrumental in propelling us to the next stage of our growth, enabling us to scale our operations and impact more African businesses and travelers,” said Itule.

In addition to the investment ihowcase, the summit further offers a variety of informative and insightful sessions. These include keynotes, fireside chats, panels, breakout sessions, masterclasses, and networking opportunities.