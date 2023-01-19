Shares

Africa Tech Summit has announced that the deadline for applications to pitch at the summit is on Friday 20th of January. Startups which will be selected will get to pitch their tech innovations live on stage to 1000+ investors, corporates, and delegates.

The Pitch Live session is open to tech startups from across Africa to help them get feedback, raise funding or establish partnerships. Participants will deliver a pitch followed by a Q&A session.

The Africa Startup Summit is part of the fifth Africa Tech Summit that also features the Africa Money & DeFi Summit and Africa Mobile and App Summit, happening in Nairobi from 15th to 16th February. The three tracks connect tech leaders across the African and International tech ecosystems. While tech startups have experienced an influx in funding over the years, the Africa Startup Summit continues to bolster tech innovations and foster new collaborations that unlock groundbreaking solutions.

Andrew Fassnidge, Director and Founder of Africa Tech Summit said, “We are excited to host the fifth edition of Pitch Live at Africa Tech Summit, showcasing leading innovators tackling Climate, Food Security, Finance, Education, Web3, and Enterprise/SaaS in Nairobi next month. Our aim is always to try and support the ecosystem, showcasing innovative ventures while also connecting them with leading investors and corporates to drive business and investment.”

To be eligible, startups must be African, (have at least one African co-founder or headquartered in Africa), at least three years old, have an MVP with existing traction, have a current “ask”, and must be able to attend the Africa Tech Summit in Nairobi in person. Click here to Apply to Pitch Live.