Shares

Index manager FTSE Russell has announced that the Airtel Africa Group will be joining the FTSE 100 Monday 31st January, 2022. Through its mobile telecoms and mobile money services, Airtel Africa is transforming lives of over 122 million people across the 14 African markets in which it operates.

The Group floated on the London Stock Exchange in June 2019, and has since demonstrated significant growth in its customer base, revenues, profits, margins, and cash generation. The company has also been steadily strengthening its balance sheet through reduced leverage.

The Group continues to execute its growth strategy to deliver on the significant market potential afforded by the demographics and market dynamics across voice, data and mobile money services. The company has reiterated its commitment to continue to invest in its infrastructure and distribution networks across the countries where it operates, supporting its economies and communities.

In his remarks regarding the company’s entry to the FTSE 100, Segun Ogunsanya, CEO Airtel Africa said, “I am immensely proud that Airtel Africa will be joining the FTSE 100 only two and a half years after we listed on the London Stock Exchange. This achievement has been on the back of all the hard work and success achieved by everyone at Airtel Africa. We look forward to growing the Company further as we continue to sustainably bridge the digital divide, expand financial inclusion and meet the evolving needs of our customers.”