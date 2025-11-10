Shares

Airtel Kenya has rolled out a new data plan, dubbed Unlimited Fun, an unlimited time based data plan to custmers.

The Unlimited Fun plans offer non-stop internet access with two flexible options:

Unlimited Fun 1-hour data plan: Available for just Ksh 19.

Unlimited Fun 3-hour data plan: Priced at an incredibly low Ksh 45.

The company has not shared fair usage policy (FUP) for these new bundles.

Getting started with Unlimited Fun is easy and convenient. Customers can purchase the bundles multiple times a day using two simple methods:

Dialing *544# on their mobile phone. Using the user-friendly My Airtel App.

Payment is flexible, allowing users to pay conveniently using their airtime or through mobile money. Additionally, the option to gift the bundles means customers can easily share the connectivity and fun with friends and family.

Airtel Kenya’s new Unlimited Fun data plan for just Ksh 19 per hour or Ksh 45 for three hours, directly challenges Safaricom’s similar B-Live time-based service by providing a slightly lower price point.

Airtel Unlimited Fun vs Safaricom’s B-Live