Safaricom has unveiled B-Live, an unlimited mobile internet option for heavy data customers to be able to use the Internet. Customers can now access non-stop browsing of 1 hour at Ksh. 20, 3 hours at Ksh. 50 and 6 hours at Ksh. 150.

“We recognise that our customers are different. Some prefer managing their usage in MBs or GBs, while others simply want to enjoy the internet for a set period of time. By adding this option, we’re putting control back in the hands of our customers and enabling them to focus on what matters most — whether that’s learning, creating, connecting, or hustling”, said Fawzia Ali-Kimanthi, Chief Consumer Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

This new product gives unlimited Internet vibes from the past but with limitations. Safaricom has implemented new restrictions to prevent users from abusing its new product. The company has disabled hotspot tethering and will slow down internet speeds for heavy data users under an unspecified fair usage policy (FUP). These measures are consistent with the limitations already in place for Safaricom’s Home Fiber.

Safaricom B-Live data bundles are as follows:

Ksh. 20 = B-Live for 1 Hour

Ksh. 30 = B-Live for 1.5 Hours

Ksh. 50 = B-Live for 3 Hours

Ksh. 60 = B-Live for 2 Hours

Ksh. 75 = B-Live for 4.5 Hours

Ksh. 150 = B-Live for 6 Hours

Safaricom B-Live can be purchased through:

*544#

*555#

*444#

*200#

mySafaricom App or web

You can check your balance by dialling *544*44# or via mySafaricom App or web.

This product needs more light on the limitations. For instance, what is the fair usage policy (FUP)? It is also weird that you can’t buy a monthly bundle.