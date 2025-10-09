Shares

Airtel Kenya has launched an experiential customer care hub at Sarit Centre in Nairobi. The new hub is designed to allow customers to engage directly with Airtel’s products and services.

The Sarit Centre hub offers an immersive experience with several key features:

Live 5G Zone: Customers can experience the power of ultra-fast downloads, low latency, and seamless 4K video streaming firsthand.

Digital Solutions Interaction: The hub enables customers to interact with digital services and see demonstrations of Airtel’s expansive suite of offerings.

Enterprise Solutions Showcase: A dedicated area features Airtel’s business solutions, including Network as a Service, Airtel Money bulk disbursement, and various Value Added Services (VAS).

Fully refurbished stores with this new look have already been rolled out in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Speaking at the official opening during the 2025 Customer Service Week, Airtel Kenya Managing Director Ashish Malhotra emphasized the company’s focus on the customer.

“Our customers are at the centre of everything we do. The facelift of our customer service shops demonstrates Airtel’s commitment to continuously invest in infrastructure, technology, and people to ensure that every interaction delivers value. We are focused on creating experiences that are seamless, personalised, and inspiring,” said Mr. Malhotra.

Airtel Kenya’s Customer Experience Director Goldermier Opiyo highlighted the shift in retail purpose: “This is more than a store refresh; it is a fundamental shift in how we connect with our customers. We are moving from simply being a place to buy a SIM or a phone to a destination where technology can empower your life.”