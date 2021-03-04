Shares

Research and consulting firm Ipsos and brand and consultancy firm BSD Group have launched a study dubbed the Top 100 Most Loved Brands By Women In Kenya. The study will serve as a tool for Kenyan businesses into the power of women markets.

Early this year, Ipsos undertook a countrywide study of women aged 18-65 to identify the top 100 Kenyan brands loved by them. Insights from the study elaborate how women drive consumer purchase decisions as the primary shoppers for their homes. The study also revealed that women make up 80% of consumer decisions worldwide.

Ipsos stated the key reasons the top 100 brands made the list based on the data collected, and how women markets contribute to the performance of brands and organizations.

In his remarks, Ipsos MD, Chris Githaiga said, “There is huge opportunity as many businesses/ brands actively seek to reach women to draw growth and for valid reasons; women play a critical role in our economy. They truly control the FMCG market, through their influence and purchasing power.”

In her key note address Public Service and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia, said, “Research by McKinsey shows that if women participated in the economy on the same basis as men. This far and wide, translates to developing products and services that meet women’s explicit and implied needs.”

Prof. Kobia noted that empowering women increases the labor pool and leads to a talented and skilled workforce. “If you want success as a company with a strategy that deeply resonates, then it is prudent to consult and co-create with female input from the top-down and bottom-up,” she said.

Also present at the launch was CS for Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development, Ms. Betty Maina. The CS noted that women have for long been an integral part of Kenya’s developmental agenda. She encouraged organizations to be intentional in creating products that meet the needs of women.