DP World has officially launched its wholesale eCommerce platform, DUBUY.com, in Kenya. The launch in Kenya follows the successful launch in Rwanda earlier this year, where the platform has become a major gateway for trade in the East Africa region.

DUBUY.com is an online marketplace that is expected to help unlock access to global markets for Kenyan businesses, with fulfilment through DP World’s worldwide ports and logistics network. With eight existing terminals on the African continent and three more in development, DP World aims to create a strategic trading gateway into East Africa.

The move into Kenya demonstrates DUBUY.com’s commitment to supporting the country’s Vision 2030, working in strategic partnership with the Kenyan Government to expand the economy.

The launch in Kenya marks the 6 month milestone since DUBUY.com first began trading operations in Rwanda during Spring 2021. In that timeframe, the platform has received more than 500,000 website visits from sellers and buyers in Africa, with more than 4,000 active merchants on the platform.

Speaking at the launch of DUBUY.com, Mahmood Al Bastaki, COO of Dubai Trade World said, “With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) now in effect, the eyes of the world will be on the continent. African businesses are increasingly using digital channels and technologies to engage with suppliers and distributors to create agile supply chains, and digital platforms like DUBUY.com will be key to this shift.”

David Osiany, HSC, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development Kenya has this to say, “Kenya is among the top countries for economic growth prospects in Africa, with some of the most exciting B2B opportunities on the continent here. Strategic partnerships with companies such as DP World and DUBUY.com are catalysts for our industrialization policy and are in line with the Government of Kenya’s Vision 2030. This partnership will increase our country’s trading connectivity and build an easy-access market for Kenyan entrepreneurs to secure long-term, sustainable business growth.”