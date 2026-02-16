Shares

In a move to accelerate the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Kenya has officially launched two interconnected digital platforms, BiasharaLink and Deal House. These tools are designed to transform African embassies into active “transaction hubs,” moving beyond traditional diplomacy into the realm of digital economic execution.

The launch, held during a high-level reception in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, coincides with the 39th African Union (AU) Summit. The initiative aims to bridge the persistent execution gap that has long hindered trade across the continent.

Developed by Real Sources Africa, an institution acting as Kenya’s AfCFTA Trading Company, the platforms rethink the role of diplomatic missions. Currently, Africa’s 1,000+ embassies receive thousands of trade inquiries, yet few translate into actual deals.

“BiasharaLink and Deal House represent a new model of economic diplomacy; one that is results-oriented,” stated Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs. “Together, the platforms turn diplomacy into delivery by connecting opportunity to execution.”

The two systems function as a trade superhighway, as described by Equity Group CEO James Mwangi:

BiasharaLink: This digital “capture” system allows diplomatic missions, investors, and exporters to formally document and track trade opportunities that align with AfCFTA priorities.

Deal House: Acting as the “execution layer,” this platform validates the opportunities generated by BiasharaLink. It matches them with credible counterparties, secures financing, and moves the deal toward a signed contract.

According to Felix Chege, CEO of Real Sources Africa, the platforms were born out of a stark reality: while Kenyan embassies receive approximately 3,500 trade inquiries monthly, the deal closure rate has historically been less than 1%.

Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, emphasized the urgency of the project. “As the world moves toward supply chain disruptions and protectionism, our continent is moving in the opposite direction,” Mene said. “We have no alternative but to succeed; we must build a strong domestic market.”