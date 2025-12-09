Shares

Denmark and TradeMark Africa (TMA) have formally launched a significant five-year partnership, backed by DKK 200 million ($30 million), aimed at strengthening sustainable and inclusive trade across the African continent.

The new agreement introduces the Sustainable Inclusive Trade in Africa (SITA) programme. SITA is designed to accelerate the practical implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The programme will focus on delivering tangible results across critical areas:

Trade Facilitation: SITA will implement interventions along the vital Northern Corridor in East Africa to ensure more effective border crossings, reducing time and cost for traders.

Inclusivity: The programme is committed to supporting informal women and youth border traders by helping them gain market access and grow their income, ensuring economic benefits are broadly shared.

Green Logistics: A pioneering effort will support the transition from air freight to sea freight for the export of vegetables from East Africa. This shift is expected to deliver substantial benefits for both the climate and regional trade efficiency.

H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, TMA Board Chair and former Ethiopian Prime Minister, welcomed the commitment. He described the programme as a “reaffirmation of a trusted and strategic partnership and an investment in the future through infrastructure, systems and policy actions that will create an enabling environment for improved trade.” He specifically noted that SITA would “advance AfCFTA domestication, align with initiatives such as the EU Global Gateway and embed long-term reforms.”

Stephan Schønemann, the Danish Ambassador to Kenya, emphasized the programme’s focus on practical results and a shift toward deeper engagement. “Trade only unlocks its full potential when trade agreements are realised in practice, when borders work… Cutting down on waiting times at the border crossings and supporting greener export routes will lower the costs and increase the benefits of trading,” he said. He added that Denmark is “proud to partner with TMA to help accelerate” Africa’s ongoing economic transformation.

This new agreement builds upon a solid track record of cooperation between Denmark and TMA, dating back to 2010. Previous collaboration has successfully contributed to: