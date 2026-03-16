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As the global energy landscape undergoes a violent shift, the recent headlines out of South Africa offer a masterclass in strategic foresight.

While much of the world trembles at the prospect of fuel shortages driven by escalating conflicts in West Asia involving Israel and the United States, South Africa remains calm. The reason is simple: they have looked inward to the continent, sourcing the vast majority of their oil from Nigeria and other African neighbors.

For Kenya, the message is clear: To ensure national security and economic stability, we must decouple our energy future from the volatile Middle East and prioritize oil imports from our African brothers.

For decades, Kenya’s energy lifeline has been tethered to the Middle East. However, the current geopolitical climate has turned this into a liability. The persistent involvement of the U.S. and the ongoing violence in the region have turned vital maritime routes, such as the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz, into high-risk zones.

Every time a missile is fired or a blockade is threatened in West Asia, the Kenyan commuter feels it at the pump. This imported inflation is a tax on our development. By continuing to buy from regions plagued by external military interests, we remain hostages to conflicts that have nothing to do with the prosperity of the African people.

The establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was not merely a ceremonial gesture; it was a declaration of economic war against dependency. Under the AfCFTA and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the mechanisms for seamless intra-African trade are already in place.

Kenya has a golden opportunity to utilize these initiatives to negotiate preferential trade agreements with oil-producing giants like Nigeria, Angola, and Sudan. Trading within the continent allows us to:

Reduce Dollar Dependency: By utilizing the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), we can begin to trade in local currencies, easing the pressure on the Kenyan Shilling.

Strengthen African Economies: Instead of sending billions of dollars to wealthy West Asian nations, that capital should stay within the continent to build African refineries, pipelines, and infrastructure.

The recent report from South Africa’s Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources serves as a powerful proof of concept. Despite global uncertainty, South Africa reported no immediate risk of fuel shortages specifically because their supply chain is anchored in West African crude.

If South Africa can successfully pivot to Nigeria to secure its industrial future, why is Kenya still looking across the ocean? By sourcing oil from Sudan and South Sudan, Kenya could not only secure cheaper transport costs via regional cooperation but also act as a catalyst for peace by providing these nations with a stable, reliable market for their resources.

The argument for buying African oil is more than just economic, it is moral and political. It is about African Solutions for African Problems. We cannot claim to be a sovereign continent if our lights stay on only at the whim of Western powers or Middle Eastern monarchies.

The violence and instability currently defining West Asia should be the final wake-up call for the Ministry of Energy in Nairobi. We must prioritize our neighbors. We must prioritize our continent.

It is time for Kenya to lead the charge in energy Pan-Africanism. By shifting our oil procurement to Nigeria, Sudan, and Angola, we are not just buying fuel; we are investing in the unity, stability, and dignity of the African continent. The infrastructure is there, the oil is there, and the political framework is there. All that is missing is the political will to put Africa first.