Google and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat have officially launched the AfCFTA Digital Inclusion & Entrepreneurship Programme, a new, free training initiative powered by the Google Hustle Academy.

This programme is designed to close the digital skills gap by providing entrepreneurs with AI-powered solutions and localized training that addresses the real-world demands of today’s market. The initiative builds on the successful track record of the Google Hustle Academy, which has already supported over 18,000 SMEs across Africa since 2022.

H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, highlighted the strategic alignment of the partnership: “The Programme aligns with the transformative goal of the AfCFTA… to position MSMEs, women, youth, persons with disabilities, rural farmers, and other stakeholders as key drivers and beneficiaries of the AfCFTA. It is the demonstration of our commitment to fostering digital inclusion and empowering MSMEs to trade under the AfCFTA using digital technologies.”

Charles Murito, Google’s Regional Director for Government Affairs and Public Policy in Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasized technology’s role as an equalizer: “Technology is a powerful equalizer, and this partnership is about providing thousands of African entrepreneurs with the practical tools and knowledge to unlock new opportunities. By focusing on critical areas like AI, e-commerce, and cross-border trade, we’re helping to build a more connected and prosperous digital ecosystem across the continent.”

The training is action-oriented and will be delivered in English, French, Arabic, and Portuguese to ensure accessibility continent-wide. The curriculum focuses on three core modules:

Cross-Border Digital Trade: Co-created with the AfCFTA Secretariat, this module translates policy into practice, teaching entrepreneurs how to find new markets, adapt products, and master the logistics of cross-border payments and shipping.

Cloud for Small Businesses: Participants will gain hands-on training to use cloud tools like Google Workspace and Google Cloud to boost efficiency, cut costs, and ensure secure operations.

AI for Productivity: This module provides practical skills to scale a business using AI. Entrepreneurs will learn to use tools like Google Gemini to automate tasks, create marketing content, and analyze customer data.

UpSkill Universe, a leading digital skills training provider, will manage the programme delivery. Gori Yahaya, CEO of UpSkill Universe, noted, “This collaboration ensures we can equip businesses with the practical tools and technologies they need to grow, scale, and thrive.”

The initiative is designed for SMEs that have been in operation for at least six months and are based in selected AfCFTA member states, including: Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Angola, Mozambique, Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco.

Training is scheduled to begin in November 2025 and will run in 25 cohorts through June 2026.

Interested SMEs can apply by visiting: rsvp.withgoogle.com/hustle-academy_inpartnershipwithafcfta