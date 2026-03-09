Shares

Google has officially expanded its AI Overviews and AI Mode search tools to support 13 African languages. This update includes widely spoken languages like Kiswahili and Somali.

By integrating these local languages, Google is empowering students, entrepreneurs, and everyday users to explore the internet, solve problems, and create content in the languages they speak at home and in business.

The rollout builds on Google’s investment in responsible AI, specifically tailored to the nuances of African communication.

Key features that are now available include:

AI Overviews: Users in countries like Kenya, Nigeria, and Ethiopia can now see concise, AI-generated summaries at the top of their search results. These summaries are paired with reliable links, allowing for quick answers followed by deeper exploration.

AI Mode: This interactive feature allows for a more conversational experience. Users can engage with the AI through text, voice, or image sharing to receive personalized responses in their preferred local language.

The initial 13 languages were selected based on high search volume and growing digital communities. By providing these tools in languages like Amharic, Hausa, and isiZulu, Google aims to help local innovators move from merely hearing about AI to actively applying it to community-specific challenges.

The technical backbone of this update stems from Google’s Waxal language project. Named after the Wolof word for to speak, the project combines machine learning with deep linguistic research and community collaboration.

For users in Kenya and across the continent, accessing these features is straightforward. Whether you are asking for a recipe in Kiswahili or seeking business advice in Somali, the process is built into the existing Google ecosystem:

Open the Google App on your Android or iOS device (or via a mobile browser). Tap on AI Mode within the Search interface. Interact Naturally: Type or speak your query in your preferred language.

Supported languages at launch

The first wave of support includes a diverse range of languages spanning Sub-Saharan Africa: