Google has officially opened applications for the 10th cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, marking a major milestone in its decade-long mission to bolster the continent’s digital economy. This year’s edition signals a strategic pivot, prioritizing “AI First” solutions designed to tackle Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Since its launch in 2018, the program has become a cornerstone of the African tech ecosystem. By the numbers, its impact is undeniable:

180+ startups supported across 17 countries.

$350 million+ in cumulative funding raised by alumni.

3,700+ direct jobs created within the region.

The upcoming 12-week hybrid program is specifically curated for Series A startups that are either based in Africa or developing Africa-centric solutions using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Beyond standard business coaching, the 10th cohort will receive deep-dive technical support, direct access to Google’s global AI expertise, and mentorship from veteran industry leaders.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startup Ecosystem for Africa at Google, notes that the continent is entering a new era of “deep-tech” innovation.

“For Class 10, we are focusing on the potential of AI to drive health and societal benefits,” Aiyegbusi explained. “We want to provide the infrastructure and expertise to turn these startups into the research labs of the continent.”

The shift toward an AI-centric curriculum reflects a broader global trend, but with a uniquely African lens. By focusing on startups that treat AI as a foundational tool rather than a buzzword, Google aims to catalyze breakthroughs in sectors ranging from healthcare diagnostics to sustainable agriculture.

Participants will not only benefit from Google’s proprietary technology but also from a high-value networking environment that connects them with investors and partners capable of scaling their impact.

How to Apply

Google is calling for visionary founders to join this milestone cohort. The program is looking for startups that have reached the Series A stage and are leveraging AI to create tangible value.