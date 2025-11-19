Shares

Google has announced a major suite of Africa-focused AI initiatives, spearheaded by the launch of the AI Skilling Blueprint for Africa. This policy roadmap is designed to empower governments across the continent to build a robust, future-proof workforce ready for the age of artificial intelligence.

The AI Skilling Blueprint for Africa serves as the centerpiece of Google’s commitment. It provides governments with a detailed, step-by-step guide for formulating national skilling strategies. The Blueprint focuses on developing three critical cohorts necessary for a thriving AI ecosystem:

AI Learners: Individuals gaining foundational AI literacy and understanding.

AI Implementers: Professionals upskilled to integrate and apply AI tools within their existing careers.

AI Innovators: Deep technical experts dedicated to building the next generation of AI solutions.

“Africa’s AI moment is now, and Google is committed to being a partner for the long haul,” said Doron Avni, Google’s Vice President of Government Affairs & Public Policy. “The AI Skilling Blueprint provides a clear roadmap for governments to build the workforce of the future. By also investing in AI-ready data and expert local organisations and partners, we are helping build the interconnected ecosystem needed for a prosperous, AI-driven future for the continent.”

Google is committing $2.25 million to support projects by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), and PARIS21. This contribution will focus on building trustworthy public datasets for AI and helping national statistical offices modernize their infrastructure.

“For Africa to drive sustainable development, evidence-based policymaking is indispensable. This requires accessible, reliable, and AI-ready data,” said Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa. “This effort is a crucial step forward.”

Building on the Google.org Skilling Fund, the first set of expert social impact organizations was announced to receive funding. These partners will execute projects aligned with the skilling mission: