World Marathon record holder and 2 time Olympic Gold Medalist Eliud Kipchoge has been honored with one of Japan’s most coveted traditional awards, the Samurai Kabuto helmet.

Kipchoge was presented with the award by Isuzu’s board Chairman Hiroshi Hisatomi on behalf of Isuzu Motors Limited Japan President, Masanori Katayama at a dinner reception hosted by Isuzu East Africa in Nairobi.

The helmet which is traditionally worn by Samurai warriors, was presented to Eliud Kipchoge for his stellar achievements in his athletics career. Dignitaries present at the Isuzu event include CS Betty Maina of the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development and Ryoichi Horie, Japan’s Ambassador to Kenya

Speaking during the dinner hosted in honour of Kipchoge, Rita Kavashe Isuzu East Africa’s Managing Director said “The Isuzu partnership with Eliud has been bound together by seasons of great achievement for both parties during which Eliud set the Berlin marathon record, beat the INEOS 1:59 Challenge and won the 2020 Olympic Marathon Gold Medal in Japan. At the same time, Isuzu East Africa introduced the best selling 7th Generation vehicles, took the top position in vehicle sales market share at 45.4% and produced the 100,000th vehicle from its assembly line in Nairobi.”

Presenting the Samurai award, Isuzu East Africa Chairman Hiroshi Hisatomi conveyed the congratulatory message from the Isuzu Japan President Masanori Katayama.

At the ceremony, Kipchoge signed an additional two year contract with Isuzu East Africa as a Brand Ambassador for the Isuzu D-Max Pick up. He will represent Isuzu in Kenya and engage in local activities to promote the D-Max.

Kipchoge was gifted two Isuzu Dmax pick ups after his record breaking wins in the Berlin Marathon in 2018 and after beating the clock in the sub 2 hour INEOS 1:59 Marathon challenge in Austria.

Isuzu East Africa is currently the leading local vehicle assembler with 45.4% of the Kenyan market.