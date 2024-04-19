Shares

Isuzu East Africa has hosted its second regional after-sales and sales challenge dubbed the ‘Isuzu EA–1 Grand-Prix Competition’.

Over sixty top technicians, service advisors and sales representatives from Isuzu’s Dealer Network across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania participated in the contest.

The competition involved a rigorous set of activities that put the technician’s knowledge and skills to test. Some of the skills tested included vehicle parts knowledge, service advisory skills and vehicle repair expertise.

The competition was held at the Isuzu EA Plant in Nairobi and featured four categories. These included the Service Technical (CV Division), Service Advisor, Spare Parts, and Vehicle Sales. From this competition, the best-performing technicians and advisors in service skills and automotive knowledge will be picked to represent Isuzu East Africa at the annual global Isuzu Grand Prix competition later this year.

At the 2023 I-1 Grand Prix Isuzu Global Technical Competition, Isuzu EA technicians scored position 11 against 33, an improvement by two positions from 2022. According to Isuzu, the skills and techniques acquired from the international experience significantly contribute to high quality after-sales support for Isuzu customers in this region.

Speaking at the event, Isuzu East Africa Managing Director, Rita Kavashe remarked, “This event is not merely a showcase of technical and mechanical prowess, but a testament to the dedication and commitment of individuals who are at the forefront of ensuring the safety and reliability of vehicles on our roads. Today, we gather not merely as competitors, but as champions of safety, guardians of reliability, and custodians of customer care.”

On his part, the Chief Guest at the event, Mr. Masakazu Fukasawa, Vice President, After-Sales Division, Isuzu Motors International FZE, congratulated Isuzu EA for hosting its second edition of the Grand Prix competition. “I am delighted to witness this special event here in Nairobi which will no doubt strengthen the skills of our aftersales teams to ensure Isuzu vehicles deliver great performance and safety for our customers,” he said.