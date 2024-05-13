Shares

Dessra Ventures, a baked goods manufacturer, has signed a deal with Isuzu East Africa to acquire a new fleet of 40 Isuzu NMR and FRR trucks. This is in addition to its 100-vehicle fleet.

The move by Dessra represents a logistical upgrade and signifies a paradigm shift towards enhanced efficiency and flexibility in the company’s operations.

The latest models of Isuzu trucks come with a new design that offers the highest load-carrying capacity, largest deck length, and longest range to transverse maximum distance. Isuzu EA has also customized the trucks to allow airflow, shelving, fuel, and location tracking to support a seamless logistical process.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dessra Ventures National Sales Manager David Oremo stated, “As a food manufacturer of freshly-baked goods, we at Dessra Ventures believe that Isuzu EA is a dependable transportation partner; that will ensure reliability, timely, and last-mile delivery to our network of nationwide retailers; to meet the demands of consumers daily. In addition, a number of these newly procured units will also be replacing worn-out trucks in our current fleet. Furthermore, Isuzu trucks have become our preferred vehicle brand for logistics and distribution due to their solid built-up and sturdiness, aside from offering economical fuel consumption and lower maintenance costs.”

On his part, Isuzu EA Sales and Marketing Director, Wanjohi Kangangi said, “Reliable transport for fresh products is critical to mitigating against losses caused by poor storage and transportation from the production stage to the consumer. Today, we are here to be part of the solution, by handing over thirty (30) Isuzu NMR and ten (10) FRR trucks that are reliable, safe, and comfortable means of transporting products across different sectors in the economy.”

Speaking on behalf of Absa Bank, John Ndichu, Head of Asset Finance, explained that the bank had worked to provide a Shariah-compliant Asset Financing product for the transaction. “We are delighted to support Dessra Ventures and Isuzu as they continue to grow their business partnership,” he said.