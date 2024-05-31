Shares

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has received a book donation worth Ksh. 1 million from Isuzu EA and Longhorn Publishers.

This was during the official unveiling of the STEM section at the Eliud Kipchoge Library in Kapsisiywa Secondary School where Marathon Legend hosted Isuzu East Africa and Longhorn Publishers.

To date, Isuzu has donated 70% of books from the preparatory level to the university level in the library, which can sit 200 students.

Speaking at the ceremony, Isuzu EA’s Managing Director Rita Kavashe reiterated that through the Isuzu East Africa Foundation, the company invests in the community through education, road safety, environment and sports sponsorship as part of its sustainability commitment.

“Education is one of our sustainability focus areas. We aim to support education around communities that we operate in through programs that enhance the development of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills,” stated Kavashe. “The Eliud Kipchoge Library also stands as a testament to the transformative power of education and the significance of nurturing future generations.”

Eliud Kipchoge expressed his enthusiasm towards the initiative. “This generosity demonstrated today serves as a reminder that, together, we can drive positive change and create a brighter future for everyone,” he said. “Education is equally key for development besides spurring growth across the society. The initiative will therefore be crucial in enhancing knowledge in our community.’’

According to Longhorn Publishers Chief Operating Officer, Michael Mwaura, the initiative will be valuable for educational and vocational purposes within the Kapsisiywa community.

The exercise coincided with Isuzu East Africa’s regional stakeholder engagement as a forum to interact with customers and build long-term business connections. Isuzu East Africa held the customer dinner in Eldoret on May 24, which also served as a send-off ceremony for Eliud ahead of the upcoming Paris Olympics in August 2024.

In September 2017, Isuzu East Africa announced a brand partnership with Eliud Kipchoge, appointing him as Isuzu D-Max Brand Ambassador. In May 2023, Isuzu East Africa launched the Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Limited Edition Isuzu D-Max, to pay tribute to Eliud Kipchoge’s achievements spanning over two decades, including the historic INEOS 1:59 Race on October 2019. Only 159 units have been assembled.

The Eliud Kipchoge Library will also involve digital technology allowing students and the public to gain technological skills and improve their level of digital literacy. Through Longhorn Publishers’ newly established subsidiary, LoHo Learning, students will have access to online educational resources.