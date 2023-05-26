Shares

Isuzu East Africa has launched a Limited edition of Isuzu D-Max double cabin model in honor of Eliud Kipchoge dubbed the “Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Limited Special D-Max Edition.”

Isuzu indicated that it will only manufacture 159 units in honor of Kipchoge’s sporting legacy. This is exemplified through his memorable sub-two INEOS Marathon accomplishment of 2019, winning a second Olympic Gold in 2021 and setting the world record at the 2022 Berlin Marathon.

The partnership with Eliud Kipchoge is a demonstration of Isuzu’s support for local sports talent development. This is the first time that a local automotive brand has named a vehicle model after a sports personality. The Limited Special D-Max Edition will be available to customers in September this year, with pre-orders being received at the assembler’s Sales offices on Mombasa Road.

Isuzu East Africa Managing Director Rita Kavashe, had this to say, ”Isuzu East Africa found a valuable partner in Mr. Eliud Kipchoge as a brand ambassador for Isuzu D-Max due to the similarity of his professional values and the character of our brand. It has been a remarkable journey during our six-year partnership. The limited production of this premium D-Max pickup is a commemoration of Eliud’s inspiring sporting legacy.”

Eliud Kipchoge, had this to say, “I want to thank the Isuzu team members who worked hard to make this vision into the reality we see here today. This vehicle represents not only my personal achievements but also the spirit of strength, resilience and excellence that drives us forward.”

Isuzu EA has had a strong relationship with Kipchoge since 2017 when the marathon legend became the Isuzu D-Max brand ambassador. The company has been working with the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation to uplift the wellbeing of community through access to Education, Sports Talent development and Environmental Conservation.