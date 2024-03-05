Shares

Isuzu East Africa has acquired the distributorship rights of UD Trucks in Kenya. It will now be responsible for assembly, sales, and aftersales support of UD Trucks in Kenya.

The UD Trucks brand is well respected in Kenya, with its various model lines affectionately referred to as ‘Ndovu’ for CW450 and ‘Nyati’ for PKB, symbolizing their robustness and durability.

Isuzu East Africa is gearing up to assemble the heavy-duty Quester and the medium duty Croner for sale in Kenya, with the official sales launch scheduled in the second half of 2024. Immediate aftersales support will be extended to existing UD Trucks customers to ensure a seamless ownership experience for UD Trucks customers.

Isuzu East Africa’s Managing Director, Rita Kavashe, said, “We understand commercial vehicles and their applications being a key player in the industry. Isuzu East Africa is also a strong and trusted automotive distributor in the region and has been the overall market leader for 12 consecutive years. This offers UD customers assurance of the support they will receive from Isuzu East Africa. Under this partnership, Isuzu East Africa’s aims to ensure that UD Trucks customers not only benefit from high quality products but also receive necessary support from a dedicated distributor.”

Mourad Hedna, president, UD Trucks MEENA (Middle East, East & North Africa Region) said, “We welcome the partnership with Isuzu East Africa in Kenya to provide to our customers a comprehensive support for optimum uptime including expert technical assistance, and reliable supply of genuine parts. I’m confident that with our Japanese Brand heritage, our latest Euro 5 Range covering from 10 to 80 Tonnes, and the dedication and expertise of Isuzu East Africa, we will have one of the most competitive offers for our customers in Kenya bringing back our strong and long legacy.”

This partnership brings together the complete and modern UD Trucks range and the very strong local expertise in Truck business. This will offer a very attractive value proposition for Kenyan customers to support their growth and prosperity.