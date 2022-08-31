Shares

Global Compact Network Kenya has appointed Mr. Martin Ochien’g as the new Board Chair and Mrs. Rebecca Miano as the Vice Chair to lead the Board. The two will serve for a term of 3 years, which is renewable.

Ochien’g is the Group Managing Director of Sasini PLC while Miano is the Managing Director & CEO of Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) PLC.

“The Global Compact Network Kenya Board plays an important role in shaping the strategy and policy of the global initiative in Kenya. As the largest Network in Africa, I look forward to working with the Board who serve as high level champions for responsible business conduct in Kenya as guided by the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact.” said Ms. Judy Njino, Global Compact Kenya Executive Director.

Mr. Ochien’g has served on the Board of the Global Compact Network Kenya as a Director since November 2019. He has over over 27 years of experience in various leadership positions with leading global organizations such as 3M HealthCare, Warner Lambert/Pfizer Inc., KWV International, Tyco International, GHM South Africa, SGA Kenya. He sits on various corporate boards for both local and global businesses.

The new Vice Chair Mrs. Rebecca Miano is a Lawyer and an energy expert. She has close to 30 years of experience specializing in renewable energy, structuring international and regional multi-million business deals, international regulatory framework on sustainability development and climate change, policy development, corporate governance and business law. She is a member of COP26 Business Leaders to support COP26 Presidency’s efforts to achieve significant progress in the lead-up to, and at, COP27. Mrs. Miano has earned two Presidential Decorations and award: Grand warrior of Kenya (OGW) and Moran of the Burning Order Spear (MBS) in recognition of her outstanding service to the Republic of Kenya.

Global Compact Network Kenya is the Local Network of the United Nations Global Compact that is working to accelerate and scale the collective impact of businesses in Kenya by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the SDGs through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change.