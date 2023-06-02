Shares

Insurance company, AAR Insurance, has today announced that joined the United Nations Global Compact.

By joining Global Compact, the insurance company commits to prioritise and safeguard human rights, labour standards, environmental protection, and anti-corruption efforts in its business practices.

The United Nations Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. It brings together companies, organisations, and governments to address pressing global challenges and work towards a more sustainable and inclusive future. By joining this network, AAR Insurance joins other global leaders in actively contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event was graced by the Executive Director of Global Compact Network Kenya, Ms. Judy Njino, UNESCO Chair on Climate Change Resilience and Sustainability, Prof. Izael Da Silva, Principal of Innovation for Resilience at FSD Africa, Mr. Elias Omondi, Business Lead, AAR Insurance Uganda, Ms. Christine Nassuna and AAR Insurance Kenya, Business Lead, Mr. Justine Kosgei.

AAR Group CEO Dr. Patrick Gatonga said, “One of our core values is integrity. We act honestly and adhere to the highest standards of moral and ethical values, incorporating these core principles into our daily work and activities. Our word is our bond. We safeguard the wealth and health of households in Africa. Today, we are proud of our values aligning with UNGC and SDGs principles, and we know we shall commit to the highest levels of corporate practices while focusing on sustainability. In this day and age, where there is a privilege of access to information, I believe in our capability to create solutions to our problems as Africans. We can no longer afford to do nothing about climate change. Mother Earth is our only home; we must take care of it. Our moral responsibility is to make our continent better for the coming generations.”