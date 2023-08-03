Shares

CIC Group has subscribed to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). This move affirms its commitment to adopting ethical and responsible business practices in its day-to-day operations, and organizational culture.

By joining this network, CIC joins other global leaders in actively contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As a responsible corporate citizen, CIC will also take significant steps to implement sustainable practices across its operations, including:

1. Reducing the company’s carbon footprint and promoting energy efficiency.

2. Integrating sustainability criteria into investment and underwriting decisions.

3. Supporting community development initiatives and philanthropic projects.

4. Fostering diversity, inclusion, and fair labour practices within its workforce and supply chain.

5. Strengthening transparency and anti-corruption measures throughout its business dealings.

As a signatory, CIC will also be required to submit an annual Communication on Progress (CoP) report, demonstrating to its stakeholder its progress in working towards the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact.

CIC Group Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Nyaga, said, “Sustainability is central to CIC’s efforts in building a more confident future for all our stakeholders. By joining the UN Global Compact, we are committing to prioritising and safeguarding human rights, labour standards, environmental protection, and anti-corruption efforts in our business practices. This will serve as a global platform to showcase our sustainability ambitions to our stakeholders, including local and international clients and investors.”

UN Global Compact Network Kenya Executive Director Ms. Judy Njino, said, “We are delighted to officially welcome CIC into the UN Global Compact. By joining the United Nations Global Compact, CIC demonstrates its steadfast commitment to embedding sustainability into its core business practices and decision-making processes.”

Earlier this year, CIC signed the Nairobi Declaration on Sustainable Insurance giving the underwriter the opportunity to cultivate purpose-driven collaborations with like-minded organizations in accelerating its efforts to tackle sustainability challenges ranging from climate change and ecosystem degradation to poverty and social inequality.