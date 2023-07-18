Shares

CIC Group hosted over 200 co-operative CEOs during a three-day forum where they benefited from a blended business and strategic management capacity building program. The program was aimed at increasing the growth and competitiveness of co-operatives and co-operative enterprises in the country.

In the past year, CIC has conducted 25 trainings, both physical and virtual, helping to improve tactics among co-operative officials on financial wellness, governance, credit management, member engagement and empowerment, risk management, sustainable growth, and development, as well as sensitizing them on CIC products and services.

CIC Group Chief Executive Officer Patrick Nyaga had this to say, “As CIC, we firmly believe that cooperative CEOs play a crucial role in the success and sustainability of their organizations. By offering this comprehensive training program, we aim to empower cooperative CEOs with the skills and knowledge they need to make informed decisions, drive growth, and create a positive impact within their communities. Our program is designed to address the specific needs of cooperative CEOs to help them navigate complex and uncertain macro-economic environments. Through a series of interactive workshops, case studies, and hands-on exercises, participants will gain a deeper understanding of key business concepts and strategies. This holistic approach ensures that cooperative CEOs will apply their newfound skills effectively in their respective enterprises and impart members in the long term.”