Shares

The CIC Group has launched a claim’s self-service provider portal for Garages and Assessors to increase efficiency in the claims’ reconciliation process. The portal will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week under the General Business unit, and will serve garage owners, assessors, investigators and adjustors.

Through the portal, the bidding system will be automated to aid garage owners to respond to bid invitations from CIC Group online. Owners and customers will also confirm receipt of repair vehicles at the garage, initiate release, and aid the re-inspection process of motor vehicles among other services. The portal will also allow tracking of turnaround time and improve documentation for garages.

Also commenting on the portal, CIC Group GM Marketing and Customer Experience, Mr. Joseph Kamiri said, “The platform is part of CIC’s transformation process, incorporating technology and eliminating paperwork to serve customers efficiently. Through this innovation, we plan to continue keeping our word, ensuring that we provide our customers and partners with the best customer experience”.

Through the newly launched portal, CIC Group plans to increase engagement with garages and assessors through a robust system with processes such as assessor fee notes updated in the system instantaneously. The portal will also promote better document management while improving communication to the various stakeholders through email triggers.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director CIC General Insurance Mr. Fred Ruoro said, “For a long time, insurance companies have been left behind in technological advancement. With this portal, we have invested in a technology that empowers the garage owners and the company to transact effortlessly. This technology shortens processes, brings to reality our goal of going paperless and provides efficiency for the benefit of our clientele.”