A consortium led by CIC, Old Mutual, and Britam has won a bid to provide comprehensive medical healthcare coverage to Kenya Police Service members and their eligible dependents. The cover is worth Sh8.67 billion abd comes after the NHIF coverage for police officers came to an end.

The new medical plan will cover all employees of the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service during the contracted period.

In the medical cover, police and prison officers will among other benefits have access to dental health that includes cleaning, filling, extraction operating cost, and a root canal. Optical care will cover consultation, lenses, frames, prescriptions for ophthalmic treatment, and eye lenses.

Also, there is an Ex-gratia Cover of Shs. 200,000,000/= (Kenya shillings Two Hundred Million) for Groups M-T for non-uniform, PG 8-13 for National Police Service, PG 9-14 for Kenya Prisons Service for those in the limited financial category who may exhaust their inpatient and outpatient limits, and who may seek medical services outside the country. Ex-gratia is subject to approval by the Implementation Committee before any payment is made on any Ex-gratia claim.

Police officers will be required to register using USSD code; -*202*05# and key in their NPS/KPS PF Number and National ID Number when prompted. The details will be verified against our database. If successful, they will be prompted to enter their name (surname and other names), role, and gender. Once done, a message confirming successful registration onto the scheme and a prompt to register dependents.