BetaLab has invested Ksh. 5 million into Oye, a Kenyan fintech, to boost access to insurance and ease fuel costs for the country’s two million boda boda drivers. Betalab is Britam’s innovation and incubation hub.

Oye, founded in 2021 by Nairobi entrepreneur Kevin Mutiso, is built on loyalty points that unlock insurance benefits. The platform has issued over 20,000 insurance covers and successfully processed 45 claims.

Oye uses USSD technology to serve boda drivers without smartphones or internet access. Once registered, riders earn points for purchases made at partner merchants. Once they reach 90 points, for instance, they automatically qualify for insurance cover. The platform’s real-time data system ensures claims processing and targeted boda driver support.

Britam’s Personal Accident Cover will now be embedded directly into the Oye platform. Meanwhile, Songa Na Oye will allow them to purchase fuel on credit and repay, gradually creating more room for day-to-day operations without the pressure of upfront fuel costs.

“This collaboration is a reflection of Britam’s focus on inclusive innovation,” said Evah Kimani, Director of Partnerships & Digital at Britam. “Oye’s model is simple, scalable, and designed around the needs of daily income earners. BetaLab is proud to help take it to the next level.”

“This investment is more than just financial backing, it’s a belief in a local solution designed for Kenyan realities by Kenyan entrepreneurs,” said Kevin Mutiso, CEO and Co-founder of Oye. “With Britam on board, we’re not only expanding reach, but we’re also deepening impact.”

The investment also cements Oye as a key distribution partner for Britam’s microinsurance and financial wellness products.

Betalab is Britam’s innovation hub, designed to foster collaboration between startups, tech talent, and industry leaders. BetaLab is reimagining insurance and financial services in Africa through incubation programs, mentorship, events, hackathons and product development initiatives.