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Britam Connect, the micro-insurance division of Britam Holdings, has teamed up with Montezuma Funeral Home to launch the Heshima Farewell Plan. This comprehensive last-expense policy is designed to provide Kenyan families with both financial security and logistical support during the difficult period of losing a loved one.

While traditional insurance often stops at a cash check, this partnership offers a fully managed service solution. Depending on the selected package, the plan covers end-to-end arrangements, including:

Logistics: Hearse services and transportation to any destination in Kenya, including Limousine options.

Mortuary & Funeral Rites: Payments for mortuary services, chapel services, and casket flowers.

Materials: High-quality caskets, funeral programs, and prepared portraits.

Publicity: Assistance with obituaries.

The launch addresses a critical financial gap in Kenya. With urban funerals often exceeding Ksh. 300,000 and rural costs climbing due to transport and catering, the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) notes that middle-class budgets typically range from Ksh. 50,000 to Ksh. 300,000.

“With the Heshima Farewell Plan, we aim to ease this burden and encourage people to plan for the unexpected, so families can focus on grieving without financial stress.” Evah Kimani, CEO and Principal Officer, Britam Connect.

The plan is approved by the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) and offers four distinct levels of annual premiums to suit various income brackets:

Cover Level Annual Premium (Ksh.) Benefit Amount (Ksh.) Basic 1,000 100,000 Standard 1,400 150,000 Executive 1,700 300,000 Premium 1,850 500,000

The policy is designed to cover the extended family unit, reflecting Kenyan social structures: