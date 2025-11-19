Shares

Britam General Insurance, Hotpoint Appliances, and MIC Global Risks have joined forces to offer 12 months of automatic all-risks insurance cover on select appliances purchased both in-store and online at Hotpoint outlets.

This collaboration is designed to increase insurance accessibility by providing customers with free, automatic protection the moment they purchase an eligible appliance.

The comprehensive All-Risks policy provides protection against a wide range of incidents, including:

Accidental damage

Power surges

Fire and water damage

Transit loss

Theft and burglary

Political violence & terrorism

Eligible products include refrigerators, freezers, televisions, selected audio equipment, laundry and dishwashers, cookers (excluding table-tops), and room air conditioners.

A key feature of the partnership is a repair or replace guarantee, ensuring quick resolution for customers. Upon checkout, customers receive a digital insurance certificate, and claims will be processed efficiently through Britam’s digital claims portal.

James Mbithi, CEO & Principal Officer of Britam General Insurance, noted that the initiative aligns with Britam’s strategy to boost insurance penetration through “digital-first, lifestyle-centred solutions.” He added, “By embedding cover into the purchase journey, we are meeting customers where they are and making protection accessible, seamless and relevant.”

Ravi Kanani, CEO of Hotpoint Appliances, emphasized the focus on customer value. “By offering automatic insurance cover at no additional cost, we are elevating the customer experience and ensuring they enjoy complete confidence in every appliance they bring home.”

Puneet Chawla, COO and Principal Officer of MIC Global Risks, highlighted the focus on innovation: “This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering innovative insurance solutions… enabling customers to enjoy peace of mind from the moment they purchase their appliances.”

The collaboration leverages the unique strengths of the three partners: