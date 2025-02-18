Shares

Old Mutual Kenya has announced the launch of its new Lengo Digital Savings plan, which allows customers to invest, manage, and monitor their savings.

Lengo is designed to enhance savings, allowing customers to do so while enjoying the security of insurance coverage. The product is available on a digital platform which is integrated into the Old Mutual Website oldmutual.co.ke/digital-savings-plan.

“Customers’ needs continue to evolve, particularly with the advances that we see in technology and better understanding of financial planning. We are committed to keeping up with digital evolution and continuously innovating to offer solutions that make financial services simple, efficient, and accessible. With this new solution, we are empowering you to navigate savings and life assurance with ease, while minimising the costs that are typically associated with these services. There are tax advantages to saving for the long term, which our customers will also enjoy with this product” said Managing Director Old Mutual Life Assurance Kenya Loreen Makwanya

The Lengo Digital Savings product is also designed to promote financial planning by providing users with the tools and resources to make informed savings decisions. Through the solution, users can monitor the growth of their savings, track their progress towards their financial goals, and access relevant information, including premiums, policy charges and encashment benefits, to optimise their financial strategies.

“By simplifying the process of saving and offering greater transparency, we are ensuring that our customers have access to reliable and affordable savings with life assurance products, helping them secure their financial future,” added Group CEO Old Mutual East Africa Group, Arthur Oginga.