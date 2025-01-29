Shares

Old Mutual has announced the launch of its innovative OM Rescue Plus Service, which provides value-added emergency response services in collaboration with AURA Kenya. AURA Kenya is a technology company that creates solutions for instant emergency response.

The OM Rescue Plus service is designed to enhance customer safety and experience by offering 24/7 access to three critical emergency response services. These are road rescue for towing, flat tire changes, and battery jump-starts, ambulance support for swift medical response and hospital transport and security assistance for personal and property safety. This service will be embedded into Motor Private Insurance Policies for all customers starting immediately.

The service is accessible via a mobile app or by calling +254 20 500 2121. Once a panic activation is raised, the AURA platform automatically dispatches the nearest available private response vehicle to the user’s location across Kenya.

“We are proud to launch OM Rescue Plus as part of our mission to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions. This product reflects our dedication to leveraging technology in enhancing the safety and well-being of our customers,” said Japheth Ogalloh, the Managing Director at Old Mutual General Insurance.

AURA Kenya’s Executive Director, Steve Isaboke EBS echoed these sentiments, saying: “We are excited to partner with Old Mutual to bring seamless and reliable emergency response services to their esteemed clients. Our cutting edge and dynamic technology will ensure that help is always just a few minutes away, offering peace of mind and life-saving rescue services when they are desperately needed.”

While the service will initially focus on Motor Private insurance customers, Old Mutual has plans to expand it to other insurance products.