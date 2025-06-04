Shares

Old Mutual East Africa (OMEA) has announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).

The UNGC is a corporate sustainability initiative, which brings together more than 20,000 companies across the globe that align their operations and strategies with 10 universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.

“Old Mutual East Africa has long supported the objectives of the UNGC through our parent Old Mutual Limited. However, the time has come for us to localise our membership, allowing us to actively engage in regional and local initiatives driven by the Global Compact’s local chapters. We believe this move strengthens our ability to contribute meaningfully to sustainability efforts in the East African region, while amplifying the voice of African businesses in global sustainability dialogues,” said OMEA’s Group CEO, Arthur Oginga.

OMEA has adopted a comprehensive sustainability framework designed to deliver long-term value for stakeholders while addressing the environmental and social challenges most material to its markets. This strategy enhances the business’s sustainability ambition, expressed through the Stronger by Old Mutual framework. This platform is structured around four key pillars: Stronger Communities, Stronger Planet – Stronger Business, and Stronger Systems.

Under the pillar of Stronger Communities, OMEA has prioritised human development through inclusive and accessible financial solutions. So far, the company has reached over 1.2 million people with financial literacy content delivered via digital platforms, community workshops, and targeted youth programs.

Environmental responsibility is a core tenet of the Stronger Planet and Stronger Business pillars. In this regard, Old Mutual East Africa has made investments in climate-smart infrastructure, such as student housing projects certified by the IFC EDGE green building standard. Additionally, in partnership with the Kenya Wildlife Service, the company has rehabilitated 60 hectares of the Aberdare National Park, achieving an 80% survival rate.

The Stronger Systems pillar encompasses the company’s commitment to sound governance, innovation, and ethical business practices. A dedicated Executive Sustainability Committee, chaired by the Group CEO, ensures cross-functional oversight and strategic alignment, while a Board-level ESG governance structure provides high-level accountability.