Shares

Old Mutual has announced that it has set up a new insurance cover for boda boda riders (motorcycle taxi riders) that offers hospitalisation and last expense support. The new product is in partnership with Kenya Bodaboda Association (KBA), Rescue.Co, Incourage Insurance and Rafiki Microfinance Bank.

The cover is designed to provide boda boda riders and owners with financial support during hospitalisation and in the unfortunate event of loss of life. With this product, insured riders will receive Ksh. 1,000 per night of hospitalisation beginning from the third night. The benefit is payable for up to 50 nights within a calendar year. In the event of death, the cover provides a Ksh. 100,000 last expense benefit to the nominated next of kin.

Speaking during the launch, Martin Karenju, the Managing Director of Old Mutual Life Assurance Kenya, said the initiative responds directly to the daily realities of boda boda riders.

“The number of boda boda operators in Kenya is increasing rapidly, and so are their needs. This cover is built to meet their realities, offering cash support when hospitalisation interrupts earnings and dignified support for families when tragedy strikes. With trusted partners and KBA’s nationwide reach, we are making protection simpler, faster and closer to riders,” he said.

A recent report showed that 1,000 individuals received treatment for motorcycle crash injuries in an 18-month period, where the mean stay was 18 days, and 28% of patients stayed more than three weeks. Motorcycle users also accounted for roughly 35 percent of all road deaths in Kenya in 2023, highlighting the vulnerability of both riders and passengers. Road trauma remains a major economic burden, with research showing that road crashes cost Kenya between three and five percent of GDP each year. This translates to about Ksh. 310 billion lost in productivity, medical treatment and related expenses. In 2024 alone, 4,748 people lost their lives on Kenyan roads, highlighting the urgency of addressing this crisis.

Estimates by the National Transport and Safety Authority point to over 1.6 million active riders nationwide, with more than two million licensed operators. They are a lifeline for urban and rural mobility and an important source of income for young people and families. The new cover seeks to secure this community by ensuring that financial shocks do not cripple households when accidents occur.

“This partnership blends community networks with institutional strength. It is protection that riders can truly use, but delivered in a way that is simple, fast and fairly priced,” said KBA’s National Executive Chairman, Charles Gichira.

Old Mutual will bring its expertise in health and risk solutions to the partnership, ensuring reliable underwriting, product design and claims settlement. KBA will facilitate member enrolment and serve as the primary touchpoint for claims, while Rescue.Co will provide emergency coordination and referral support. Incourage Insurance and Rafiki Microfinance Bank will focus on distribution, premium collection and financing for the riders and owners.