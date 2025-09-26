Shares

Old Mutual today unveiled its latest initiative to reshape insurance distribution across East Africa, issuing a rallying call for a redefined relationship between advisors and customers.

The key to this transformation is Anchor 360, a new secure intermediary portal designed to simplify and consolidate the advisor experience.

“We designed Anchor 360 with advisors at the heart of the experience,” said Mr. Karenju. “After a successful three-month pilot, we are confident that this platform gives our partners the tools to thrive in a competitive marketplace, while enabling clients to enjoy a more personalised and efficient experience.”

For decades, insurance advisors have spent a significant portion of their time on administrative tasks. Anchor 360 aims to change this by consolidating client information, portfolio management, and commissions tracking into one portal.

The company insists that this technology is not replacing the personal touch—it’s amplifying it.

“For years, advisors have wrestled with the tension between building relationships and handling tedious administrative work such as onboarding, paperwork, and compliance checks. Anchor 360 changes that equation,” an Old Mutual spokesperson added. “Through this intermediary portal, we aim to reduce turnaround times, increase transparency, and create greater opportunities for advisors to focus on client engagements and building lasting relationships.”

Anchor 360 platform features:

Streamlined Onboarding: A simpler process for new and existing intermediaries with automated verification and document uploads.

Enhanced Customer Support: Functions like OTP authentication and live assistance for fast, reliable support.

Intelligent Recommendations: A built-in engine helps advisors better match financial solutions to client profiles.

Full Commissions Visibility: A management tool offers full transparency into payments made and those payable across multiple currencies.

By integrating these features, Old Mutual is empowering advisors to deliver the understanding and guidance that customers value most. Anchor 360 is part of the company’s broader strategy to digitize financial services and expand access to diversified financial solutions across East Africa.

Old Mutual East Africa Group is a provider of comprehensive financial services, including insurance, investment, banking, and savings solutions, operating across Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, and Rwanda.