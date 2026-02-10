Shares

Old Mutual has announced a strategic partnership with Agencify to automate and scale insurance in Kenya.

By integrating Agencify’s technology, Old Mutual intends to empower independent agents, streamline operational workflows, and significantly boost insurance penetration across the country.

Ayisi Makatiani, Group CEO of Caava Group and Founder of Agencify, highlighted the practical impact of the platform: “Instead of agents calling, emailing, or running around for statements and quotes, they can now log in on their mobile phones, access their customers, generate quotes, and issue certificates within minutes. It allows agents to spend less time on administrative chores and more time serving customers.”

Through the app, payments are reconciled instantly into Old Mutual’s systems, ensuring a seamless end-to-end experience for both the intermediary and the policyholder.

This partnership is a cornerstone of Old Mutual’s broader ecosystem strategy, which prioritizes digital-first solutions to reach underserved market segments.

Japheth Ogalloh, Managing Director of Old Mutual General Insurance, emphasized the importance of this tech-led approach: “Working with Agencify will allow us to expand our ability to connect with customers through innovative digital channels, while supporting agents with technology that improves efficiency, service delivery, and market reach.”

This collaboration addresses the challenge by making insurance more:

Accessible: Mobile-first tools mean agents can reach clients anywhere.

Efficient: Automation reduces the “time-to-policy,” providing instant gratification for the buyer.

Responsive: Better data and streamlined communication allow for more customer-centric service.

Old Mutual East Africa Group offers a suite of services across insurance, investment, and banking in Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, and Rwanda. Agencify, part of the Caava Group, is a platform that facilitates of policy issuances, helping independent agents manage significant premium volumes through AI-driven systems.