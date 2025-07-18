Shares

Old Mutual has entered into a partnership with the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) to provide professional indemnity cover to AAK members. The partnership will enable over 5000 AAK-licensed architects and engineers to access insurance solutions tailored to their professional needs at competitive terms.

The cover will shield AAK-licensed members and consulting engineers from professional negligence/errors of omission and commission or breach of duty.

Speaking during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Old Mutual General Insurance Kenya (OMGIK) MD Japheth Ogalloh said the partnership marks a significant step in addressing the unique risks faced by professionals in the built environment sector.

“Built environment professionals play a critical role in shaping the spaces we live and work in, however, their work comes with considerable professional risks and significant responsibility. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to developing insurance solutions that are responsive to the real-world challenges professionals face and offering meaningful protection against the unique risks they may face,” Mr. Ogalloh said.

Through the MoU, Old Mutual and AAK will also focus on jointly researching and identifying emerging risks within the construction industry, co-developing innovative insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of professionals in the built environment, and implementing targeted marketing and distribution strategies to boost insurance uptake among members.

“This collaboration is a milestone for the Association. As we continue advocating for the highest professional standards in the built environment, it is equally important to ensure our members are protected from potential liabilities. We thank Old Mutual for coming on board to support our profession,” AAK President George A. Ndege.

OMGIK has rolled out similar professional indemnity solutions for medical doctors and advocates, protecting them from bearing the full cost of defending against negligence claims in civil lawsuits.