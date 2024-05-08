Shares

CIC Insurance Group has committed to enhance its customer service delivery capabilities by investing in digital technological upgrades. Part of this investment has gone towards the launch of a digital monthly motor insurance cover dubbed EasyBima, where customers will purchase or renew their motor insurance cover remotely via the CIC web portal.

The EasyBima Motor cover allows clients to spread their comprehensive car insurance payments over twelve months. The cover also allows clients to purchase their insurance cover wherever they are, boosting efficiency and convenience.

Speaking at the launch event, CIC Group CEO Patrick Nyaga underscored the importance of the digitisation drive, noting it is aimed at enhancing accessibility of its products and services. “Digitisation is one of the focus areas identified as a catalyst for growth and transformation in our five-year strategic plan. Our goal is to enable Kenyans to realise value while insuring and investing with us which will have an effect in the sustainability of our business. This year, we plan to continuously invest in digital upgrades to strengthen performance and enhance efficiencies to achieve customer retention in the long term,” said Mr. Nyaga.

On his part, CIC General Insurance MD Fred Ruoro reiterated the underwriter’s commitment to continue investing in digital-led innovative solutions saying, “We are thrilled to introduce our digital-based monthly motor insurance solution, which reflects our unwavering commitment to embracing technological innovation in enhancing customer experience. The platform is thus a real game changer for customers and the market, as it will provide clients with a new level of ease without the challenge of paperwork or rigid payment schedules.”

“We understand the challenges our customers are facing in today’s economic landscape given that for most people their disposable income has been affected. With EasyBima, we are revolutionising the motor insurance landscape by combining digital convenience with affordability, empowering our clients to protect their assets without compromising their financial well-being,” he added.