An accident at the workplace is simply one mishap away especially if you work in a risky environment. It’s therefore absolutely important to have insurance cover that protects you in case an accident happens.

CIC Insurance is urging students in internship programs to take up a personal accident cover to cushion against expenses that may arise due to an accident during an internship or industrial attachment this year.

“Unpredictable and unfortunate incidents occur in the workplace. The comprehensive cover is meant to provide much-needed financial aid in the event of injury, disability, or death caused by accidents,” said CIC General Manager of Marketing and Customer Experience, Mr Joseph Kamiri.

He added, “Accidents occur during internship training and the personal accident cover steps in to cushion against expenses that may arise due to such incidents. This gives the employer and the student practising confidence as they focus on improving capabilities in the job market. It also ensures that the internship process is successful as the job market receives individuals skilled in their areas of learning which ultimately increases their chances of gaining employment.”

The personal accident cover assists in case of an accident in a business environment or institution where the student is under internship. The customer, who in this case is the student, has insurance coverage in case of permanent total disability, accident-related medical expenses, recommended artificial appliances, death, and funeral expenses.

The product has been designed to be affordable and within reach. A student is required to pay at least KShs 350 for the three months of the internship. To increase access to services, CIC Group has made the product accessible in all its 25 branches across the country, as well as technology platforms such as the website where the cover can be purchased fully, making it convenient for the customer.