Shares

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced that it is offering 3,000 internship positions under the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP).

The PSIP is a government initiative that is designed to offer opportunities for graduates to acquire and develop valuable technical and professional skills as well as work experience in the Public Service.

The internship will be for a period of one year and the interns will earn a stipend at a rate determined by the PSC.

As an intern, one’s duties will include but not limited to:

Completing duties as assigned by the supervisors

Documenting skills acquired in their area of deployment

Participating in mentorship activities and oher additional responsibilities designed for the programme.

Requirements include;

Bachelors degree One should have graduated not earlier than 2017 Be proficient in computer skills

If you are interested, click here or here to apply. The deadline is on 9th August 2022.