CBK is calling out for applications to their internship program

The Central Bank of Kenya has announced that it is calling out for applications to their internship program.

According to the bank, the internship program is aimed at developing a pool of young talent adequately exposed to central and commercial banking operations. The internship takes six months after which the candidates are released to pursue opportunities in the job market.

The program also provides participants with an excellent opportunity to gain work-place experience, expand knowledge, refine career goals and build professional networks, mentors and contacts.

To join the program, the requirements are as follows;

A first degree from a recognized university in any of the following disciplines: Finance, Economics, Statistics, Accounting, Micro-Finance, Management or Social Sciences, Law, or related discipline or a Master’s degree in a relevant field

Be a Kenyan youth between 21 to 29 years of age

Must have graduated within the last 24 months from the closing date of the advertisement and/or awaiting graduation

Applicants must provide a recommendation/reference letter from the university attended; and

Should not have undertaken any other Internship program or exposed to work-place experience related to their area of study since graduating

Internship opportunities are available in the following fields, Finance, Research and Economics, Strategic Management, Communications and Legal Services.

Those interested can submit their applications here, remember to attach a duly completed program application form, copies of academic certificates, transcripts/documents and a recommendation/reference letter from your learning institution.

The deadline for the applications is 6th March 2020 at 5 pm.