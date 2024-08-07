Shares

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced that it has made changes to Kenyan banknotes five years after redesigning the banknotes.

In a statement, CBK said that new security features had been added to the bank notes that were introduced in June 2019. The changes affect all bank notes, which are in the denominations of Ksh. 50, Ksh. 100, Ksh. 200, Ksh. 500 and Ksh. 1,000.

The new banknotes have the following features:

Signature of the Governor of the CBK, Dr. Kamau Thugge.

Signature of the Principal Secretary, National Treasury, Dr. Chris Kiptoo.

Year of print – 2024.

New security threads with color-changing effects specific to each denomination.

The rest of the features remain the same as those of the banknotes issued in 2019.

Kenyans with the old banknotes need not worry as CBK has said “All banknotes currently in circulation remain legal tender and will circulate alongside the released banknotes.”

The new banknotes will look as below: